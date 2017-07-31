Dirty Politics Podcast – Episode 5 – Statistics and models with statistician Peter Ellis

Welcome to Episode 5 of my Dirty Politics podcast.

In this episode Simon Lusk and I look at a statistics based model for this election, developed by professional statistician Peter Ellis. He is a professional statistician or possibly a data scientist. Most of his career has been in management and evaluation of overseas aid programmes, but since 2011 he have been working on a range of economic data issues in New Zealand.

His interests include economics, econometrics, complex surveys, time series, spatial statistics, text mining, R, data visualisation, and anything that involves putting data and analysis in the hands of as broad a range of people as possible.

Simon and I love exploring polls, polling and statistics to assist in removing emotion from our political advice and commentary. His website is very interesting and his election model and calculator is even more interesting.

Last night’s poll won’t yet be updated into the model, but in a couple of days it will be. You can see the current predictions using his recommended Model A.

Enjoy the podcast, it gives you a very different perspective on polling, by looking at probabilities.