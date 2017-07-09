The Dodgy Socialist Dam is dead and only Maggie and Bill think it isn’t

The Dodgy Socialist dam is dead, but strangely Maggie Barry and Bill English are the only ones who think otherwise.

Baybuzz reports the local response:

I asked the Tukituki MP candidates to comment on the decision and the response of the National Government (their extended comments are included at the end).

National’s Lawrence Yule said: “My understanding is the Government may look to change the law around land swaps through a normal Parliamentry process. The Minister has confirmed any change would not be backdated so the Supreme Court decision stands in the Ruataniwha Scheme …The decision provides a catalyst to rethink how water storage projects are developed … The promotion of water storage schemes to support the Ruataniwha and Heretaunga Plains is a high long term priority for myself as a future MP.”

Labour’s Anna Lorck commented: “Any attempt to keep dragging the dam project out further will incite even more division in our region and led to greater public backlash. It’s gone on long enough. The decision of New Zealand’s highest court must be respected. I think most people who were open to the dam, if it stack up economically and environmentally to the conditions set, will accept that this as the end to the project.”

And the Greens’ Chris Perley: “It is vital to uphold the integrity of the conservation estate from piecemeal attacks by commercial interests … The Supreme Court decision ought to be the death knell for the dam. Now we have to start rethinking how we manage our land, away from the 1950s big dam approaches that have done so much damage around the world.”

The Supreme Court’s heavy blow to the Ruataniwha dam reminds us once again how shoddy the entire decision-making process around this project has been over the past six years.

However this legal muck-up is only one of several reasons the project should be taken off life support.