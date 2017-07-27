“I don’t believe in radical Islam. It doesn’t exist. The purest doctrinal Islam is the Islam that came out of the prophet’s mouth. Once you start going through the meat of what all these kind-hearted western Muslims are teaching, it’s simply not theologically accurate. It’s just not.”

Hazem Farraj is a prominent ex-Muslim with a YouTube following of more than 50,000. While he is happy to see Muslims wanting to reform Islam he insists that “they have no theological standing whatsoever.” according to him, so-called Radical Islam is actually pure Islam as dictated by the prophet himself.

“My father began to have his own inner Islamic revival, so he took us over to Jerusalem. We are ethnically Palestinian, from a village called Beit Hanina in east Jerusalem.”

…Hazem Farraj was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1984 to an ethnically Palestinian Muslim family. At age 12, after growing up in the United States, everything changed:

“Imagine going from America to Jerusalem, and not really having culture shock. That’s a sign of non-assimilation. ”

“My sisters were getting to the age of marriage, so he wanted to remove us from American culture and the American lifestyle.” For Hazem, there was little to no culture shock because “we were Arab Muslims living in America; we were never really ‘American.’ That’s how we grew up.”

After moving across the world to Israel, a young Farraj set off on a spiritual journey…

…pretty soon, I started to realize that things weren’t adding up,” Farraj said… I had to go through it alone because when I asked questions, they would just get mad at me.

Knowing of Farraj’s Christian faith through his YouTube videos, I asked him if there was a flashpoint, or a specific situation that brought him to Christianity rather than any other religion – or even atheism:

“We had Christian neighbors… I began to see and compare what I was being taught downstairs with what I saw upstairs.

“It actually got on my nerves at first,” Farraj admitted. “Here I am with my family; our lives are so destructive, so toxic, and yet the infidels upstairs are living this beautiful, loving, incredible life. Seeing the different lifestyle of the Christians was what started to make me think.”

This dissonance gave young Farraj a window into a different world:

“I would go to the mosque, really seeking God, then the imam would start to pray curses and damnation against the infidels and the Jews…I’m thinking ‘this is not ok.’ I knew one thing – that it was better to love my enemy, as Jesus said, rather than hate them.”

…It took years for Hazem to tell his family that he was no longer a Muslim. A tremendous amount of courage would be required to do so. Not unexpectedly, when he informed his family of his conversion to Christianity, he was summarily disowned.

What is “Real” Islam?

…“Not dealing with the root cause of the problem, we’re having to make excuses and bandage the symptoms. This has created a pseudo-reality.”

This pseudo-reality that pervades western culture is directly tied to an unwillingness to unearth the rotting roots of Islam.

…“Being an ex-Muslim, having three imams tell my family that I should be killed – and having substantial threats relating to that – then seeing my president, Barack Obama, say: ‘Let’s make two things clear. ISIL is not Islamic…and ISIL is certainly not a state,’ was absurd.”

“I’ve been looking over my shoulders for 16 years wondering if someone will manifest what the Quran teaches.”

Farraj even pinpointed what he believes is the origin of the modern western delusion. “On September 19th, 2001, President Bush got on the news and said that Islam had been hijacked.”

That said, Farraj places much of the blame for the West’s distorted thinking on sincere ignorance, as well as the “talking points” of the American Left:

“I think that in the beginning, it was sincere Americans who, because of the good in their hearts, could not believe that a religion would condone such behavior. Innocent ignorance. People believe the best in everybody.”

“The separation of church and state in the West encourages this ignorance,” said Farraj. Americans are so accustomed to the separation of faith and politics, they are blind to the fact that Islam isn’t simply a religion, but a religiopolitical ideology.

“Additionally, organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) look at people like myself, and declare us Islamophobes. So people don’t listen and the conversation goes unnoticed.”

