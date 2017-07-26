Dunne’s drug legacy

Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly has confirmed that the mission is seeing violent behaviour in clients who have never been violent before and speculated that synthetic cannabis was being “spiked” with something else.

That’s possible. Faced with seven deaths in the past month, some Auckland heath officials have been considering the possibility that fentanyl, the potent synthetic opioid responsible for thousands of overdose deaths in North America and now being manufactured by Mexican cartels, may have arrived on New Zealand streets.

That would be very alarming, but in line with the experience in Canada, where fentanyl has been detected in every recreational drug bar natural cannabis.

But it’s important to understand that “synthetic cannabis” is not, and never has been, just one drug.

The drugs briefly permitted for regulated sale under the Psychoactive Substances Act in 2013 were not the same as some of the (generally more benign) drugs that were sold in shops for years – and progressively banned – before the Act.

And whatever is in street “synnies” now is clearly something different to what was sold in 2013.

These chemicals have two things in common. The first is that they’re mixed with acetone and sprayed on vegetable material for smoking. The second is that they’re all cannabimimetics – that is, they act on the same CB1 and CB2 receptors in the brain as cannabis does.