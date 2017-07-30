Some election-appropriate wilful blindness from Mike Williams

[Anna Lorck winning Tukituki] is not an entirely flippant suggestion, as evidenced by the fact that high-ups in the National Party hierarchy are clearly fretting about Yule’s ability to hold on to the electorate. One of the complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority about Lorck’s now amended billboards was lodged by Aucklander Cameron Slater, son of former National Party president John Slater and a right-wing attack dog let loose only when things look grim.

Nothing to do with politics Mike. I’m just being a bro to the husbands of Hawkes Bay.

The only possible reason for Cameron Slater’s interest in Tukituki is that the National Party has got wind of a problem and, given the polls, that problem is unlikely to be with the party vote.

Mike clearly hasn’t been keeping up with my blog lately, because he’s well off the pace suggesting I am a National party fanboi. As if I’d do their bidding. Snort.

Shows Mike is well out of the loop though.

Or he’s just wilfully making stuff up to make sure he’s in Anna’s good books. Because if the whispers from the polling gods are correct, Lorck’s 15 minutes of fame started and ended with her dumb hoarding stunt.

In fact, I challenge Fat Tony to a bet. You will ride naked on the back of a Isuzu DMax between Havelock and Hastings if Yule wins, and I agree to do the same if Lorck wins. Deal?

– Mike Williams, Hawkes Bay Today