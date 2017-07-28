ELECTION Commenting / Moderation notice

Just a brief announcement that anyone who runs foul of the moderation team to the point where a temporary ban / sin bin is implemented, I’ve asked the moderators to set the time to ensure it cannot be reviewed until after the election.

The point of this is that anyone who thinks it’s fun to wind us up in front of our much larger pre-election audience only gets one chance. Think of it as a streaker getting a stadium ban until the season is finished.

So if you have to do it, make it a good one. Because it will be your last for the 2017 election. Unless you make it a really good one, and it will simply be your last altogether.

– Pete and the Mods