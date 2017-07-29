Electric Vehicles are much more economical aren’t they?

We constantly hear about how we must all save the planet. Simon Bridges thinks part of that effort should be increasing vast numbers of electric vehicles on our roads.

We are told they are supposed to be sooooo much more economical.

Councils are installing EV charging points, subsidies, grants and everything else under the sun to encourage EV use. In Auckland Council they have special parking for EVs and Hybrids.

Every Local Authority virtue signaller will be plugging their EV into a Council outlet or a freebie charging point that the Council has provided, supported or subsidised.

So are they more economical?

Well, no, if you ask the Remuneration Authority, and IRD. In their just released adjustments to vehicle mileage allowances the truth is revealed. Fran Wilde, Chair of the Remuneration Authority also emailed Local Authorities regarding this (see email below)

10 Vehicle mileage allowance

(1) A local authority may pay to a member a vehicle mileage allowance for eligible travel. (2)] A member’s travel is eligible for the allowance if it occurs— (a) on a day when the member is not provided with a vehicle by the local authority; and

(b) when the member is travelling—

(i) in a private vehicle; and

(ii) on local authority business; and

(iii) by the most direct route that is reasonable in the circumstances. (3) The allowance payable to a member is,— (a) for the first 10 000 kilometres of eligible travel in the determination term,— (i) if the member uses an electric vehicle, $0.81 per kilometre; and

(ii) in any other case, $0.73 per kilometre; and (b) for any distance over 10 000 kilometres of eligible travel in the determination term, $0.37 per kilometre.

The actuarial boffins and tax experts at IRD know a thing or two. There will be a very good reason for this.

Meanwhile ratepayers, because of this determination will now be paying above the mark for EVs and Hybrid vehicles.

Why are council staff being remunerated at a higher rate for supposedly more economical vehicles? It can’t be to compensate for fuel prices. This can only be seen as a subsidy for EVs and Hybrids.

I hope the Taxpayers Union gets onto this.

