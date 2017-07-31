Empty threats from Labour over Maori seats

Labour is hardly in a position to threaten anyone, yet they are throwing the nasty around with gay abandon, especially in the Maori seats where they are trash talking hard.

Given Willie Jackson only knows how to bully and intimidate it is to be expected really:

Labour’s threatening to wipe the Māori Party off the map, but the Māori Party’s star candidate is calling it an empty threat. The Labour Party is launching its Māori electorate campaign and a Māori housing policy at Nga Whare Waatea Marae in south Auckland this morning. They’ve enlisted former TV weatherman Tamati Coffey to stand against Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell in Waiariki. It’s the party’s only electorate seat. Willie Jackson, who is running Labour’s Māori campaign, believes their days in parliament will be numbered if Flavell loses the seat. “The reality is you can carry on, but their days in parliament will just about be over if they lost the Waiariki seat,” Jackson said. But the Māori Party’s Shane Taurima, who is running in Tāmaki Makaurau, says his door knocking suggests otherwise. “I guarantee you there is a big gap between Te Ururoa Flavell and Tamati Coffey in the Waiariki seat,” Taurima said.

I guarantee you that a non-te Reo speaking shirt lifter with a bar named after an Auckland street won’t be popular against The Shark in Waiariki.

Willie Jackson has also made a plea to the Green Party to extend their election alliance to Māori seats, after Greens co-leader Metiria Turei ruled out striking a deal. Jackson argues that if the Greens want to change the government they shouldn’t be contesting the Māori seats that Labour needs to win. “Things have changed quite a bit and all I’m saying is we should get around the table again because some of the Green representatives could split our vote. That’s just the facts.”

Sounds like Willie isn’t so sure of himself if he is begging for some Green mercy. It is almost comical watching this play out. Reminds me of the Black Knight sketch with Tamati Coffey playing the Black Knight.

