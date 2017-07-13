English throws nearly $50m at the “pretty damned hopeless”

National have announced $12m a year for four years to assist “youth” into jobs. A closer look reveals those “youth” to be mostly Maori.

“He’s had a change of heart now the election bell is tolling,” says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters. “Today he decided to spend about $12m a year for four years to get long term unemployed youth working. This is disgraceful, just 74 days from election day, after nine years of doing nothing, and hard on the heels of a housing bribe yesterday. “Many young people have fallen by the wayside, and they were discarded by National on the scrapheap. “Instead National filled the workforce with unskilled immigrants.

But, there is an election looming, and there are Maori to pay off placate.

The government’s $50 million fund to help get young people working in regional New Zealand is extremely welcome, but must support young people into sustainable employment and make it easier for employers to take them on, says the Industry Training Federation. Today, Prime Minister Bill English announced that $42 million will fund the Youth Employment Pathways Programmes in four regions with the highest proportion of young people at risk of long-term unemployment. A further $8 million will fund initiatives to give young Maori the skills and tools they need to find work. “Supporting young people into work is a real boost, and critical for New Zealand’s long-term success,” says ITF Chief Executive Josh Williams. “But if the risk is long-term unemployment then the solutions must deliver long-term careers.

National’s answer has indeed been to simply import cheap labour and not support young New Zealanders into jobs with the same fervour. Apparently, our own people are drugged, hopeless and refuse to do the work that needs doing. Which may be true, but National’s answer has been to leave that just as it is and get some more people to immigrate here.

Throwing more money at it will at least make it look like “something is being done”.

National’s track record has been to create the economic conditions for jobs to be plentiful. And that’s indeed a critical part of the equation. But then importing skills through immigrants leaves our own people on the scrap heap, the rest of us with huge infrastructure problems, and National with a genuinely earned perception as doing nothing for youth unemployment. Other than giving them a higher dole payment.

Readers who still think National isn’t like Labour 10 years ago still have scales to fall from their eyes.