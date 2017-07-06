Ethnic minority denied housing in London

If you thought signs like one shown above were a part of the past think again. In London, there are signs and advertisements everywhere stating that only one ethnic minority and religion are welcome. There are entire housing communities that only allow people of a certain race and religion to be tenants and there are flatmate wanted ads that clearly state that only people from a certain race and religion should apply.

If these housing communities were for white Christian people only there would be an enormous outcry and cries of racism and the human right commission would become involved even though white Christians are now a minority group in London. Minority rights do not apply to white Christians as Rebels’ Caolan Robertson explains.

In London, there is a Muslim-only housing market and the racism and discrimination authorised by the Muslim Mayor of London will shock you. This is not about integration with the Britsh community this is supremacism and racism that is no different to the days when there were Whites only communities. The Mayor says London is a diverse city but he is creating Muslim-only communities where white Christians are not welcome.