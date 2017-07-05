Even the wet lefty media thinks Bill English is splashing cash around like a drunk sailor

Cavalier is too mild a word for the ambivalence the Prime Minister showed for dipping his hand into the taxpayer’s pocket for Emirates Team New Zealand and doling out five million bucks. Careless would be a more appropriate description.

There are legitimate arguments for and against taxpayer involvement in keeping the team together. Those against say it’s nothing more than corporate welfare, those for argue along the lines that to make money you’ve got to spend it, and the regatta in this part of the world will bring in bucket loads from this rich man’s sport.

It also showcases New Zealand, from the skill of our sailors to the superb marine technology developed here which literally leads the world, and that’s not to mention the attention it draws to this country when it comes to our biggest income earner, tourism.

But this is a commercial sport, if you’ve got any doubt about that, you only have to look at the grand prix catamarans whizzing around on their foils, festooned with advertising logos. …

We still don’t even know whether that regatta will be held in this country, although it’d seem the defender races will be.

So what of the first $5 million paid out to keep the team together, which wasn’t entirely successful, after the San Francisco debacle? The Prime Minister, who chaired this week’s Cabinet which came up with the second five million, said he hadn’t seen a detailed description to what happened to the last payout but he says this time round it’s going to be paid by instalment so “it’s clear where it’s going and what it’s used for”.

His spin doctors were quick to point out that’s exactly what happened to the last five mill, pity they didn’t brief the boss!