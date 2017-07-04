Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Corporate welfare for a private organisation that doesn’t even want it
Everything that is wrong with our world in one photo

by SB on July 4, 2017 at 5:30pm

Building Board in pink caps.( translated from Swedish)

Call me old fashioned but I like my men Alpha. The men in the photo are what happens when men are deprived of hard hitting, no punches pulled, politically incorrect content like we provide on Whaleoil.

A subscription to Whaleoil will prevent this happening to you.

It is a fate worse than death.

 

 

