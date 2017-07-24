Face it love, your Mum is a fraudster and you are entitled as she is

Self-confessed fraudster benefit fraudster Metiria Turei has rolled out her daughter to stick up for her now.

Normally I leave family members alone, but she’s spoken in public about her fraudster mother, so the rules no longer apply.

Apparently she would have starved if her mother hadn’t been a fraudster…I’m not kidding.

Metiria Turei’s only child believes she would have gone hungry had the future Green Party co-leader not misled WINZ over her benefit status. Piupiu Turei, 24, has spoken of her mother’s decision to go public about what she had to do to make ends meet as a solo-mother, student and beneficiary. A week ago the Green Party co-leader divulged during an announcement on the party’s plans to reform the welfare system how she lied to Work and Income New Zealand. Turei shared how, as a solo mum on a benefit, flatmates helped pay rent – a fact she did not divulge to WINZ. It allowed the future politician to gain extra financial assistance. In an exclusive interview, Piupiu told the Herald on Sunday her mother was only doing what she had to – for both of them. “I think I would’ve been hungry. It definitely would have been much harder for us – more hoops for mum to jump through and less time for her to focus on study and caring for me.”

Oh boo-fucking-hoo. That makes it alright then?

Look, love, you wouldn’t have starved. Your fraudster mother has admitted to lying to WINZ, taking in board, getting support from her family, and support from your daddy’s family as well.

Do you really think a flat full of people, including your now step-father would have let you starve?

Do you really think Anne Hartley, your grandmother would have let you starve?

The artist, who lives in the Netherlands with her Dutch partner, recalled how happy her mother was upon graduating from Auckland University in 1999. “I didn’t really know what ‘going to law school’ meant, but I knew she had worked so hard and was getting a certificate for all her work.” She said growing up her mother always seemed so resilient. “No matter what, she was going to look after us, and if it was hard, it was okay because we would get through it together.

She didn’t look after you, the state did, and your mother’s fraud meant she got more money that she was entitled to.

“She taught me how to survive, love and thrive no matter what situation you’re in.” […] Piupiu, who left New Zealand last November, said she was proud of how brave her mum had been. “I’m proud of her for being real with the New Zealand public.” Piupiu said her mother’s story was “powerful” and helped others speak out. “I feel so much love for people who are sharing their stories. It takes a lot of courage and it’s important we talk about these issues.”

Your mother’s story isn’t powerful. She’s a bludger and a fraudster. She obviously taught you well because you are as self-important and entitled as she is.

I think you are going to find out the disgust many voters feel with the blatant fraud of your mother.

