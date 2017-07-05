Face of the Day

The blog is generally critical of judges but this time he’s got our deepest empathy.

On Tuesday, Reid was found guilty of sexual violation after a one-and-a-half day jury trial in the Napier District Court. The jury acquitted him on a charge of attempted sexual violation.

Alister Reid, 47, raped the other man in November 2013 after the pair had unsuccessfully attempted to burgle a property in Hastings.

A man has been found guilty of sexually violating his male accomplice as punishment for botching a burglary.

Delightful.

Crown prosecutor Jo Rielly told the jury Reid had known his victim for about 10 years and would regularly stay with him and his partner and their young children.

On the night of November 3, 2013, Reid made his victim accompany him on the burglary of a house in Hastings. The burglary was unsuccessful when an occupant of the house became aware of them and bolted his door.

The pair ran away, got into a car and drove away. On the trip back to their Hastings house Reid drove into an orchard near Clive.

Rielly said Reid blamed his accomplice for the burglary failing. She said Reid punched the man in the face then told him “there had to be payback”. It was here that he allegedly tried to force the victim to perform a sexual act but was unsuccessful.

They drove home, where Reid made the victim help him put methamphetamine in bags. They then both injected themselves with methamphetamine.

The victim had a shower. When he came out of the shower Reid forced him onto a bed and raped him.