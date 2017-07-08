Face of the Day

A number of lifelike sex dolls with children’s faces have been stopped at the border by Customs.

New Zealand Customs said it had intercepted “a handful” of the dolls in the past 12 months alone.

The dolls have caused a stir overseas in recent months, for their silicone-like skin, real human hair and eyelashes.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said the office was aware of the growing, global trend and were monitoring it closely.

All sex dolls were deemed obscene and prohibited by the Customs and Excise Act 1996.