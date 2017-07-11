Face of the Day

Former undercover agent Christine Cabon has spoken to reporters for the first time in the 32 years since the attack, which killed Portuguese photographer Fernando Pereira.

The police detective who investigated the 1985 Rainbow Warrior bombing says there are still unanswered questions about the involvement of the French spy who infiltrated Greenpeace prior to the attack.

Former detective superintendent Allan Galbraith told Morning Report the extent of Ms Cabon’s knowledge of the attack was still unclear

“We still have unanswered questions about what she actually knew [about what] was going to be done with the information she was gathering and whether she knew there was going to be a sabotage or whether she was acting simply in a vacuum so to speak and just gathering information … so that would be very pertinent to us.”

He said it was not uncommon for agents to be kept in the dark about what their team members were working on, because it kept the information secure.

“I think in her case she was probably… she was quite remote from the actual sabotage, in a way,” he said.