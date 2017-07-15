Face of the Day

The face of evil

A Christchurch woman who strangled her boyfriend of seven weeks to death with a computer cable has been jailed for more than six years.

Zariah Jae Samson, 25, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of manslaughter over the death of 30-year-old Cory James Protos in April 2014.

That charge was downgraded from a previous one of murder.

At the High Court in Christchurch today, Justice Mander sentenced Samson to six years and three months in prison, to a minimum non-parole period of three years and three months.

Justice Mander said Samson had told the police she strangled Mr Protos after an argument about “trust issues” escalated.