Face of the Day

The face of evil
A Christchurch woman who strangled her boyfriend of seven weeks to death with a computer cable has been jailed for more than six years.
Zariah Jae Samson, 25, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of manslaughter over the death of 30-year-old Cory James Protos in April 2014.
That charge was downgraded from a previous one of murder.
At the High Court in Christchurch today, Justice Mander sentenced Samson to six years and three months in prison, to a minimum non-parole period of three years and three months.
Justice Mander said Samson had told the police she strangled Mr Protos after an argument about “trust issues” escalated.
Not murder because she didn’t intend to kill him?
She must be some piece of work to overcome a 30 year old man and strangle him to death – accidentally – with a computer cable.
To add insult to injury, she could be out in three and a half years. For murder.
Sorry, manslaughter.
