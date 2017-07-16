Face of the Day

Mrs Martin was a television presenter in the early days of the medium in the 1960s and 1970s.

She was the first person to appear on colour television in New Zealand in 1973, when she wore a mauve dress.

When New Zealanders had just one NZBC TV channel to watch and Marama Martin was a familiar presence, announcing the programmes to be shown each evening.

She was the last person to appear NZBC before it was converted to two competing TV channels in 1975.

She was one of the first Māori broadcasters to feature regularly on television.