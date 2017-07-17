Face of the Day

Following Whaleoil’s report on Pam Corkery’s trouble at Court, it has been reported from her current country of residence, Australia, that she is quite upset about this attention. She feels she can never come back to New Zealand again.
Well, yes Pam. You can. Pay the money back and say you are sorry for being a dick.
