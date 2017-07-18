Face of the Day

Let’s see if I got this right:

I defrauded the taxpayer and got away with it.

This proves there are times when breaking the law is necessary and morally justified.

The Green party talked this through and unanimously approves of this.

However.

At some level we think breaking the law is also immoral, so we will give you 20% more on your benefit so you no longer have the moral justification to defraud the taxpayer like I felt I was circumstantially forced into against my morals.

