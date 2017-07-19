Face of the Day

Mr Barclay has not been in Parliament, was not present at the National Party conference and has not been at any public events since he announced he won’t stand in the September election.

He has come under fire for continuing to collect his weekly salary of around $3000, but it has been maintained by the likes of Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett that he was still carrying out electorate work in the deep south.

Mr Barclay today addressed the issue in a statement to Seven Sharp.

“Contrary to recent speculation, I will be returning to Wellington,” he said.

He said he continued to advocate for the people of Clutha-Southland.

“As the outgoing MP, I won’t be attending public events or publicising my movements in the way I previously would as there will be a new candidate soon and that will be their role.

“I put my life and everything I had into this role, but we are now going through a transition of selecting a new candidate, who I hope will give just as much of themself to the role as what I did.”