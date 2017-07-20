Face of the Day

In an attempt to regain some media coverage after the Green’s benefit fraud stunt, Labour are now claiming there are some homeless in Auckland. You will not believe how many.

National is failing in the most basic duty of a government – ensuring all our people have a place to live, says Labour’s Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford. “Auckland Council estimates 24,000 people in our biggest city don’t have a place to call home. Homeless New Zealanders are dying in the streets. That’s not the country we want; it used to be something we only saw in America or Europe. After nine years, National’s failure to address the housing crisis means we can no longer we pride ourselves on not leaving Kiwis on the streets.

We know this is utter bull dust. If Auckland had 24,000 homeless people “dying in the streets”, we would at least be tripping over a corpse every so often.

Why Labour continues to go for these ridiculous hyperboles is beyond me. The sad thing is that there are genuine housing issues that require solutions, but Labour simply can’t be trusted not to turn it all into a circus. As a result, the story becomes about yet another Labour stuff up instead of the worthwhile discussion as to how to get more homes built when Auckland Council zoning, and a former Labour MP turned mayor, are in the way.