Face of the Day

Election signage is going up around the country, and National have of course a whole new face to put out. All the old Key ones are now scrap.

Cam couldn’t resist adding a little bit.

At least the right keeps its defacing to Photoshop. No doubt we’ll see the usual themes with scars, glasses, Hitler moustache, eye patch and – of course – swastikas.

If you have any defaced election signage local to you, please feel free to drop a photo to the tipline so we can all enjoy it / be outraged / wonder what has become of our country.