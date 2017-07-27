Face of the Day

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei could be forced to quit Parliament if she is convicted of benefit fraud.

“While benefit fraud is legislated under the Social Security Act, we generally prosecute under the Crimes Act,” a spokeswoman for Ministry of Social Development told Newshub.

The charges usually used are:

Obtaining by deception or causing loss by deception (punishable by up to three years imprisonment)

or causing loss by deception (punishable by up to three years imprisonment) Dishonestly taking or using document (punishable by up to seven years imprisonment)

Under the Electoral Act, if an MP is convicted of a crime punishable with a sentence of more than two years, they have to leave Parliament.

Ms Turei will meet with investigators from the Ministry of Social Development next week about her benefit fraud, but that’s the least of her concerns.

The main worry is how her admission of benefit fraud is going down with voters.