Face of the Day

So Metiria Turei didn’t tell WINZ that she had flatmates. As a taxpayer, I don’t feel at all ripped off by this. In fact it’s the first time ever I’ve felt inspired to vote.

Before this, I was approaching voting in the general election like I do my tax return. It’s painful, dull and soul-crushingly uninspiring. But I’ll do it because I need to and because my Mum will give me shit until I do. (Last time when I told her I wasn’t going to vote, she spammed me emails about Kate Sheppard until I gave in.)

I shouldn’t hate voting. I’m 22, well-educated and starry-eyed enough to be filled with political fire. But I do because I’ve never felt inspired by politicians.

I’ve never been impressed with their honesty, integrity, or the policies that are firmly designed to appeal to the middle-class, white, 55-year-old, house-owning male voter. And the recent Barclay/English debacle did nothing to change this opinion.

But when Turei came forward and said, 1) she misled WINZ, 2) that she was scared about admitting it but felt she had a duty to do so, and 3) that the system was broken and she was the proof, it was the first time I’d properly respected a politician.

It smacks of integrity. I know that is counterintuitive because she technically lied. But I still think this move is overwhelmingly honest. Her whole campaign is that the benefits aren’t enough to live on. You know she believes this because she clearly has been there and experienced it. She’s also prepared to fight for this moral principle by staking her political career on it.

She admitted to scamming the Government. For a politician, that’s like snorting lines off a stripper’s arse during Question Time. It’s not a sure-fire vote-winner – it could end her career. But she’s done it anyway because she wants to show exactly how important and real her policy is.

A politician who’s risked her career for her principles? My god, is this what the ’80s felt like?