Face of the Day

Newshub can reveal Northland gunman Quinn Patterson had help acquiring his illegal stash of firearms.
Patterson didn’t have a firearms licence but used a valid licence number that belonged to someone else.
That puts TradeMe in the clear then. And there is no loophole, again. Just another case of fraud.
Patterson’s friend, Ross Thompson, said as well as Trade Me, Patterson also imported firearms using a variety of identities and addresses.
“To get weapons he had different names, because he couldn’t use his name he reckons,” he told Newshub.
“Trade Me, anything, but he didn’t use his own place; otherwise the police would come and have a look at it.”
Police visited Patterson’s place at Mt Tiger Rd a month ago, after receiving a complaint about a homemade platform Patterson built for target practice.
On Saturday, police said the officer who visited decided the platform he’d built was a tenancy matter – not a police one – and left it at that.
But, in another twist, Newshub had been told police later executed a search warrant at Patterson’s property to look for firearms. But police wouldn’t confirm this, only saying they can’t answer specific questions that may be relevant to their investigation.
A few small changes that will make it harder. One is that firearms and related parts can only be shipped to pre-approved addresses that couriers can check against. The second that that the verification process of a License belonging to the person using it online can be done via a verified RealMe account. Perhaps RealMe can be expanded to have the FAL verified and loaded against a person’s profile.
– Newshub
