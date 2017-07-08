Fake Feminist Linda Sarsour calls for Muslim jihad against President Trump

Linda Sarsour or “Jihadi Jane” (my new pet name for her) is a fake feminist who helped organise and lead the so-called Women’s March which was, in reality, an Anti-Trump protest complete with stupid pussy hats. Palestinian Sarsour is a pro-Sharia law and anti-Israel activist. She has also shown herself to be a vicious opponent of Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a woman who actively opposes honour violence, child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Revealing her total disregard for the privilege of her American citizenship she has shown her true Jihadi colours by calling for an Islamic ” holy war” against President Trump.

Linda Sarsour, a Hamas-tied and prominent Women’s March leader, Islamic supremacist, and anti-Semite, has called for a “jihad” (Islamic holy war) against President Trump.

…Sarsour delivered a 22-minute screed attacking the Trump administration and called on the Muslim community to unite against the White House.

Sarsour began the speech thanking her “favorite person in this room … Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, motivator, and encourager of mine.” She does not mention that Wahhaj was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombings.

…in a particularly vague, yet terrifying, segment of her speech, Sarsour said, “I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad.”

“We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad … but here in the United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House,” she continued.

“When I wake up in the morning, and I remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged,” Sarsour exclaimed. “This is not normal, sisters and brothers. Those people sitting in the most powerful seats in this country, is not normal.”

She continued, calling upon Muslims to refuse to assimilate into America.

“Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community. It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority,” she said. “And our top priority … is to please Allah, and only Allah.”

Sarsour’s address was delivered in front of the nation’s largest Islamic advocacy group, one which has deep ties to extremism.

Federal prosecutors have labeled the Islamic Society of North America as part of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network that was initially set up to raise funds for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The annual ISNA convention has often featured radical Islamists. In 2001, Anwar al-Awlaki (who later became the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula), gave a keynote lecture on “tolerance.”