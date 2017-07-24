Fenton Wilson needs to stop being such a dickhead and resign

Fenton Wilson thinks a Supreme Court ruling that the Ruataniwha dam he pushed for, and helped piss away more than $20m in ratepayers cash, is just a small blip on the road to the biggest dam in New Zealand manifesting itself across a faultline and a national park.

Wairoa councillor Fenton Wilson, who said the ruling was “frustrating and it’s certainly slowed the job down … but I don’t quite see the view of some of my colleagues that it’s the death knell”. “As far as I’m concerned it’s all still alive. The regional council is really only talking about its investment in the dam. The consents are still alive, the other investors are still sitting there, their due diligence still stacks up, watch this space.” With “$20m on the table” others, like regional councillor of Napier Paul Bailey, and regional councillor for Central Hawke’s Bay Debbie Hewitt, are waiting for HBRIC advice on the best course of action.

Dickheads. If those investors were real they’d have fronted up years ago. They haven’t and I suggest they don’t exist. No investor splashes cash on a project that is illegal.

Speaking of dickheads…look what Nathan Guy says:

When asked how confident he was that the scheme could proceed, Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy said it was too early to say. “If the dam doesn’t go ahead there will definitely be pressure on farmers and growers who need a reliable, regular supply of water. At this stage I’m not aware of any alternative, viable proposals that could do a similar job.”

Clearly this muppet knows about as much about the Supreme Court ruling as he did about snapper quota. He should listen to the councillors, you know the ones that got elected by opposing the dam:

Council chairman Rex Graham said he felt it was “very difficult to recover from this point, and all costs related to this project should be stopped until a sensible way forward is agreed to”. “The dam will be shelved, there’s no place for it,” Napier councillor Neil Kirton said. “It’s just a manner of trying to rescue elements of it to go forward, because we’ve still got the large challenge of implementing Plan Change 6. “What we’re now needing to do is take stock and plan the future without the dam.”

The dam plan was ruled to be illegal. It was illegal from the get go, but morons like Fenton Wilson just ploughed on ahead.

They should have realised from the moment they started losing court cases, and the Board of Inquiry forced them to re-think everything that the plan was doomed. But no, they just kept on taxing and spending.

It is actually criminal that they did this. Fenton Wilson should be charged…with something…don’t know what, but it is clear that the council was promoting an illegal plan.

Fenton Wilson acted like a dictator, bullying staff and citizens alike. He is the most responsible for this debacle, yet he carries on like he can walk on the proverbial water.

-Hawkes Bay Today