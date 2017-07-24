First earthquakes now flooding in the Village of the damned

Many years ago before the terrible earthquakes in Christchurch Cam always referred to Christchurch as the Village of the damned which he thought was really funny. At the time both my brothers lived there but luckily both had moved to Auckland before the earthquakes hit. One brother missed the earthquakes by only a few weeks. It was a very close shave.

The poor residents of Christchurch have experienced ongoing trauma from the loss of life, homes and livelihoods. They have had to endure terrible living conditions for long periods of time. They have battled insurance companies and councils and they have rallied together and supported each other, even holding a best outdoor toilet competition, finding humour in a very difficult situation.

Now they are enduring flooding as well. It is so unfair. Cam’s name for Christchurch seems pretty apt right now. When will the residents of the Village of the Damned catch a break? What’s next? A swarm of locusts?

Some flood-hit Christchurch residents may not be allowed back into their homes on Sunday, even though flood waters are receding. …Lifeguards ferried Civil Defence personnel around flood-hit streets of Christchurch, helping with evacuations. “If that is the case, it’ll mean the cordon is remaining because of contamination or a risk to their lives from the flooding. That’s the main reason for keeping those cordons up.” …”It’s obviously troubling and upsetting for a lot of people, but the main thing is we’re doing the best with the information we’ve got. “Keep yourself safe and look after your neighbours.” Where people were allowed back, May urged caution. “If your house has had water through it then your electrics are dodgy, so contact your insurance company and keep yourself and your family safe from contamination from the flood water.” Sumner and Taylors Mistake surf living clubs were called in to assist with the Civil Defence response and evacuations around the Heathcote River on Saturday. Nine lifeguards and four inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) from the two clubs delivered Civil Defence personnel to the doors of flooded properties to check on residents. “I haven’t seen anything like it before,” Sumner lifeguard Kate Suter said. “[The water] was pretty fast-flowing. It was getting quite high around some areas.” – Stuff