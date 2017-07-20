Diversity to blame for Marvel’s misfortune

Don’t mess with the genre. While it is fine to make sure that people in films look like people in the real world it is not okay to make significant changes to key characters. That is not my opinion it is the opinion of audiences who are voting with their wallets.

Wonder Woman was a huge success because while they modernised and changed the female character slightly she was still Wonder Woman. She was feminine, she was beautiful, she was intelligent, she was on the side of good and she kicked XXX.

The latest Spiderman film, on the other hand, has suffered at the box office because of its diversity. Spiderman isn’t the only classic genre that Marvel in their politically correct wisdom has decided to mess with. One reader of Marvel comics commented that they stopped giving Marvel their money when they made Captain America a Nazi, and turned Thor into a woman. He also said that they were ignorant of Nordic Lore.

Marvel have replaced Iron man who is traditionally a white male character with a black woman. They described it as “the latest in a series of creative changes that have brought some much-needed diversity to the traditionally white comics world.”

In the past few years, we’ve gotten a half black, half Latino Spider-Man, female Thor, black Captain America, gay Iceman, and Pakistani-American Miss Marvel. Most of the original white heroes are still major players, but their official mantles have been passed to a much more diverse next generation.

-businessinsider

It is not just Marvel who are messing with the genre. There is already talk of a female Bond and they have cast a woman to play Dr. Who in a franchise that has had a man as the main character since 1963. Imagine what the response would be if Wonder woman was replaced with Wonder Man!

Viewership for Sony’s new Spider-Man: Homecoming film reportedly plummeted over the past weekend, earning the diversity-laden film the honor of suffering the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s worst first-to-second weekend drop for a film, ever. …According to IGN’s analysis… Spider-Man: Homecoming – which features a black Mary Jane as well as jokes about defeating white privilege and characters informing each other that the politically correct phrase is “Native American,” not “Indian” – roughly two percentage points behind Marvel’s next worse second weekend dropoff; the 2011 Captain America movie.

To make matters worse… it was also unable to please the fiercest of social justice warriors. According to Jason Johnson, writing for the ultra-SJW outlet The Root, the film’s “diversity push makes no spidey-sense.” “It’s nice that Spider-Man comes home to a nongentrified neighborhood, but the movie goes out of its way to let you know that white guys are still running things,” Johnson complains in his piece. “For the last year, producers and directors were literally doing yoga stretches to pat themselves on the back about how “diverse” the new Spider-Man would be, and how Peter Parker’s world would look like the real world.” “Unfortunately, Homecoming only gives you that self-congratulatory, “Hey, we put a Black History Month flyer in the break room. What else do you want?” diversity that’s become a hallmark of Hollywood in the #OscarsSoWhite era.” This isn’t the first time diversity has failed to deliver for Marvel. In May, Marvel was forced to cancel a Black Lives Matte-inspired comic after just two issues as a result of abysmal sales. In April, Marvel’s VP of Sales David Gabriel came under fire for suggesting that diversity was hurting the company’s bottom line. …Gabriel subsequently came under fire for his doublespeak, with libturds insisting forced diversity couldn’t possibly be to blame for Marvel’s misfortune. The company apparently heeded the demands of the social justice warriors, debuting a queer Latina superheroine who punches Nazis and fights aliens from outer space. -Milo