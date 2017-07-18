Fraudster Metiria Turei says she will pay back WINZ, but only if they investigate:

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has indicated she would be willing to pay back the extra taxpayer funding she gained through lying about her living situation while collecting the Domestic Purposes Benefit. Turei made a risky admission at the party’s annual conference, while launching a major policy to dismantle the Government’s welfare reforms, dramatically hike the benefit and remove nearly all sanctions and obligations to collect it. Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report, Turei said it was her responsibility as an MP to be honest.

It took her more than 20 years to start being honest, why start now? Why wasn’t she honest with voters last election, or the one before that, or the one before that…or when she became a lawyer? Dishonesty was just fine by her up until last weekend.

“If Winz does an investigation, of course I will pay the money back. And I expect that I will hear from them in time. “But I’m in a position where I can do that. What’s happening now, is beneficiaries who are in the same position I was, are being investigated but these people are still on poverty incomes.”

Oh how nice of her to offer, but note the politician’s weasel words…she will only pay it back IF she has to.

She claims she is being honest…she is wrong, she has only just begun to be honest. She has 24 years of dishonesty to overcome.

She should pay it back NOW.

-Fairfax