Gareth Morgan: sorry kids, no pussy and no booze

The alcohol purchase age would be 20 years and booze prices would jump by an average of 10 per cent under policy by Gareth Morgan’s political party. The Opportunities Party today released its alcohol policy. It says the excise tax increase will generate an extra $300m a year, which can be put into drug and alcohol treatment, and youth mental health support. Morgan said he knew some young people would oppose the policy.

As far as I know, 99% of New Zealand voters are planning to oppose Gareth’s foray into politics altogether, even if they might actually agree with this policy.

In releasing the policy, Top said reducing the minimum age of alcohol purchase from 20 to 18 years in 1999 had contributed to increased alcohol-related harm. This was worsened by the fact brains were still developing at age 18 and 19. Top has previously announced policy to make cannabis legal for anyone over 20, under a system regulated by the government in which growers and sellers would need licences, and a minimum price would be set. Market research commissioned by Top showed cannabis law reform was the most pressing issue for voters aged 35 and under. Top uses a “deliberative democracy” approach to decide some policy, which sees members submit on an issue and provide evidence to back their position.

The problem with Gareth is that he doesn’t like politics, he doesn’t like politicians, doesn’t want to be one, and yet he thinks that running a party will make a difference.

Look, there is nothing wrong with having dreams. Almost every day of my life I am telling you people what I think should really be happening. But that’s a fair way removed from thinking I can get into parliament with one or two MPs and then having the sort of clout to effect meaningful change.

What a colossal waste of time and money. But they are his to waste.

– NZ Herald