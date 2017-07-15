” Give Nothing to Racism” campaign funded by race based levy

The Human Rights Commission’s ‘anti-racist’ campaign has ironically been funded not by New Zealanders but by migrants and international students.

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal the Human Rights Commission’s recent “Give Nothing To Racism” anti-discrimination campaign has been funded by discriminatory levies payable only by international students and new migrants. The Human Rights Commission campaign featuring advertisements of Neil Finn and Taika Waititi was funded from the Export Education Levy, a tax paid by international students enrolled in New Zealand institutions, and a separate targeted levy payable solely by migrants. Responding to the revelation, Jordan Williams the Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, said, “What total hypocrisy by the race relations commissioner, Dame Susan Devoy and the Human Rights Commission. On the one hand, they lecture New Zealanders how sinful it is to make the slightest jest on stereotypes based on race, but on the other are more than happy to apply for and take funding from a pool funded from a racist tax.”

Perhaps we should be applauding the Human Rights Commission for not funding their campaign from a levy or tax on White males since they seem to think that all White people have White privilege and that it is, therefore, impossible for them to suffer from racism. They certainly only highlight examples of racism against minorities as if it is impossible for a member of a majority group to be racially abused or discriminated against.

This year Susan Devoy revealed her bias by pointing the finger of suspicion towards a European cultural group at Auckland University saying that she would be keeping a close eye on it. Her inference was that because Europeans are the majority a European cultural group is therefore suspicious and is likely a front for racism and white supremacy.

“Taking advantage of a tax based on race is ten times worse than any of ‘casual racism’ jokes the HRC’s propaganda campaigns lecture us against” “Ms Devoy’s staff initially tried to argue that this area of spending shouldn’t be of interest to the Taxpayers’ Union because they claimed the foreigner’s levy income isn’t ‘taxpayer money’. We find that deplorable. Claiming foreign students aren’t taxpayers because they’re not New Zealanders. There’s an R-word for that attitude, and maybe her office needs to have a good look at themselves in the mirror before they get back on their usual high horse.” -Taxpayers Union Press Release