Then for God’s sake … vote for what you believe in – Gareth Morgan

At the first of his five Auckland talks, Morgan kicked off highlighting issues of concern; including the high rates of homelessness, suicide, bullying, child poverty and inequality.

He told those gathered while there was a lot of good on the surface of New Zealand society, everything was not as it seemed beneath the surface.

“Beneath this veneer of things travelling positively there are some pretty disturbing statistics which suggests to me that not everyone shares in this affluence.”

He labelled New Zealand a tax haven, with a “low-wage treadmill economy” driven by low quality immigrants, with streams “full of s***” from the dairy industry.

Some of his party’s solutions included halving superannuation of the “richest” among the elderly, giving an unconditional allowance of $200 to young people and parents under three, legalising and regulating cannabis and applying tax to all productive assets including housing and land.

Morgan ended the evening by telling the attendees to “wake-up” and questioning: “Do you actually care?”

“Then for god’s sake use your vote responsibly…vote for what you believe in.”