My very good Irish born friend Brian Edwards doesn’t feel loved by Australia

Spent some time in Brisbane recently visiting our son and daughter-in-law who is ‘with child’. I say ‘our son’ which is technically inaccurate, but I’ve been on the scene so long that what’s hers is mine, and vice versa. Love’s the same either way. We had a really nice time. They’ve chosen to live in Australia, have a lovely home, good jobs and the weather’s great. But I worry. We like to think of the Aussies as our good mates across the ditch. But it’s an uneven relationship, something less than a partnership. Generally speaking, I don’t think the Aussies give a stuff about New Zealanders.

Of course they don’t. Why should they? Where is Brian’s feeling of entitlement coming from?

All that ‘mateship’ rings pretty hollow when it comes to being a Kiwi and living and working in Australia. A child born to New Zealand parents in Oz will wait a decade before it can become a citizen. That’s a longish trial period. And really we’re not that welcome.

Well, yes. It may pay to remember, Brian, that our very good friend Helen sold our citizens’s rights in Australia in exchange for an “equal” trade agreement where we could not get apples into Aus for decades.

You remember Helen, don’t you Brian?

We need to take our blinkers off about the Aussies. What we have in common is sport and a history in wars that a majority of us can barely remember. Or not at all. We like them and they sort of like us. As long as we both stay on our own side of the ditch.

Going to Brisbane isn’t much different than going to another part of New Zealand. Including the fact that the people who live there don’t actually give a shit about you.

I’m up in Leigh, lying in bed, looking out at the sea as I write this. Wouldn’t be anywhere else. We’ll pop into Matakana a bit later for lunch. Everyone knows us round here and we know everyone. I’m reminded every day that coming to New Zealand was the best decision of my life. And Australia? Nice place to visit.

They owe us nothing Brian. Just like Ireland owes you nothing. And, to be honest, we owe you nothing. If you’re going to write off a whole country on the basis that Helen Clark sold New Zealander’s rights to become citizens at an equal level with non-New Zealanders, you can at least be grumpy with Australians for the right reasons: the treasonous prime minister that sold those rights so we could sell a little more milk.

– Brian Edwards