Green MP helps tidy up one of Peter Dunne’s near-death experiences

Green MP Julie Anne Genter witnessed first-hand the horrifying effects of the synthetic cannabis crisis that has claimed seven lives in the past month. She witnessed a homeless person in central Auckland a week ago rolling onto a busy road while having seizures. She and several other Green Party members, including co-leader James Shaw, had just finished dinner in a Japanese restaurant after the party’s conference. They were walking along Customs St when they came across a man collapsed on the footpath having a seizure outside a shop.

The shopkeeper was half-keeping an eye on him, the MP told the Herald, and he was already in the recovery position. One of her group called an ambulance. “The shopkeeper and we were gently trying to revive the guy and he just rolled into the street and started spasm-ing around. “He would get to his feet, then start spasm-ing. “He didn’t know what was going on and would just collapse again and rolled further and further on to the road into Customs St.

“We all went out and stood kind of around him so that the traffic knew to go around.” After about five minutes, he got to his feet and started walking down the street and the group followed. By that time St John Ambulance had arrived and took over from them. Genter said the shopkeeper knew his name and had said “he was quite a good fella”, that he usually used P but that he was on synthetic cannabis.

– Audrey Young, NZ Herald