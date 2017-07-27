This is how the Green Party controls its MPs Folks

Whaleoil stalwart George writes

RACISM: Catherine Delahunty

“Catherine Delahunty, in her public office as a Green Party Member of Parliament, made the following comment on a public social media platform. (In relation to this issue where a Muslim women was subjected to abuse by another party.) “This is awful, Pakeha racism alive and well.” As it is well documented, the perpetrator was not “Pakeha” however this is of no significance.

What is significant is that: Ms Delahunty was not in possession of the facts so for her to make such a comment would suggest a predisposed intolerance of “Pakeha” and by virtue of this prejudice, she advanced the theory that only a “Pakeha” could be responsible for such behaviour. I therefore believe she “intended to excite hostility or ill-will against, or bring into contempt or ridicule, persons “Pakeha” (White New Zealanders) on the ground of the colour, race, or ethnic or national origins of that group of persons”. She is also guilty of “publishing written matter which is threatening, abusive, or insulting”. Consequence: ZERO

THEFT THROUGH FRAUDULENT DISCLOSURE: Metria Turei:

Metria Turei knowingly made a false declaration to Social Welfare for the sole purpose of personal monetary gain over and above her entitlement: Consequence: ZERO

ACCESSORY TO A CRIME: Metria Turei:

Knowingly withholding information of a crime enabling the crime to continue unabated. Consequence: ZERO

And now the National Party way:

EAVESDROPPING: Todd Barclay:

Eavesdropping by way of recording private communication without the consent of a least one of the persons engaged whilst serving as MP for Clutha/Southland. Consequence: Police investigation and the required resignation as MP.

Spot the difference?