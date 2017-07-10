Green party election campaign launch with a new tax

The Green Party has launched its election campaign focusing on what it hopes will be a hot-button issue: charging companies that sell or export bottled water from New Zealand.

At its campaign launch in Nelson, Green Party co-leader James Shaw set out new policy to charge water bottlers 10 cents a litre on sales and exports of bottled water, saying companies that profited from New Zealand’s water should pay for the privilege.

It would also place an interim ban on any new consents being given to bottle water. The revenue from the water levy would be split and distributed 50/50 to local councils and the mana whenua [local Maori] where the water was from.

Councils would be expected to ringfence it to use for cleaning waterways and drinking water supplies. Shaw said the split for local Maori was in recognition that long-term solutions to water charging had to recognise Treaty of Waitangi rights.