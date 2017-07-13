The Greens are going back to their roots

The Green Party is highlighting its policy to allow adults to grow and possess cannabis for personal use with new “420” campaign stickers. The “420 Reasons to Vote Green” stickers come as the Green Party promotes itself as the most likely to push for meaningful drug law reforms.

In short: decriminalise marijuana for personal use.

420 is a well-known term that refers to consumption of cannabis. Green MP Gareth Hughes posted a photo of the new stickers on Twitter …, at 4.20pm. In December the Green Party said it wanted to allow adults to grow and possess cannabis for personal use, and ensure people using cannabis for medical reasons were not penalised. A poll commissioned by the Drug Foundation last year found 64 per cent of respondents thought personal possession of a small amount of cannabis should be either legal or decriminalised.

The Green party does have a problem, as this flies directly in the face of their health policy

Tobacco smoking is a leading cause of preventable death in NZ, killing around 4,700 New Zealanders every year. Smoking costs the New Zealand economy over $1.6 billion a year and costs our health system $300-350 million a year. We want to reduce the amount of tobacco related disease by: Requiring tobacco and cigarette displays to be out of sight in retail outlets

Continuing support for smoking cessation programmes

programmes Support the use of pricing mechanisms to discourage tobacco use

Ensuring that a comprehensive and effective drug education programme is available to schools and communities, which promotes the drug-free lifestyle as the healthiest informing young people of the risks of using drugs such as cannabis, alcohol, and tobacco

Debate about cannabis reform has been stirred by the cases of former union leader Helen Kelly and cricketer Martin Crowe, both of whom used the drug for medicinal pain relief before their deaths from cancer last year, and new approaches taken overseas including Australia. Parliament is likely to next year vote on a member’s bill by Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter that would go much further in freeing up supply of cannabis for medical use. It would amend the Misuse of Drugs Act to make a specific exemption for any person with a qualifying medical condition to cultivate, possess or use the cannabis plant and/or cannabis products for therapeutic purposes, provided they have the support of a registered medical practitioner. The law change has the backing of Labour, the Maori Party, Act and United Future. National is yet to decide how the party will vote on the legislation, or whether it will be a conscience vote.

The Greens essentially want to broaden it to include anyone. Not just those who have a qualifying medical reason.

While National leads a coalition government, it is unlikely any change is going to occur in this area.

– Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald