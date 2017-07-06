Only the Greens would want to build a train track for a yacht race

The Greens are very good at wanting to spend other people’s money. Especially if it means we would be lumbered with a public transport boondoggle that will never turn a profit and commit ratepayers and taxpayers to never ending subsidies.

But, that is precisely what they want to do…build a train track for a yacht race.

The Green Party says it will build a rail line between Auckland’s CBD and the airport before the America’s Cup in 2021 if it is in Government. Transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said her party would make the $2.3b rail line a project of national significance and would begin construction this year. It would partly be funded by recovering the increase in property values from neighbouring areas. Rail to the airport is not scheduled to be built for up to 30 years, and there are plans to create a bus corridor in the short to medium term. Bringing forward the deadline would require unprecedented co-operation between the Government and the Auckland Council, Genter said. The party previously said it wanted light rail to be in place by 2025. The location for the next America’s Cup has not yet been decided, but it is tipped to be in Auckland.

So. they are promising things for a location and an event that hasn’t even been decided. Idiots.

There isn’t a single rail line to an airport in the world that makes money. Yet these fools want to spend what they say is $2.b. It will cost double that for sure.

On top of all that the disruption would be horrendous. Why don’t they go the whole crazy and propose a monorail.

Another reason to not vote Greens.

-NZ Herald