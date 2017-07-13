Guest Post: Act and the Epsom electorate

Is abortion on demand in keeping with the Epsom electorate?

Is active Euthanasia on demand in keeping with the Epsom electorate?

Now the bill has been drawn from ballot box, it was out of the Government’s hands. Seymour said he was delighted, and the campaign started immediately. “This is morally, democratically and legally the right thing for Parliament to do. It is morally right to give people choices over suffering at the end of their life. -Stuff

I want to start by asking you, in one sentence, tell me what you think the most important political issue is at the moment. Brooke van Velden: The biggest problems that we face are housing affordability and superannuation, and I think the ACT Party is the only party that’s actually really sticking up for young people and intergenerational unfairness.

Is the focus on “intergenerational unfairness” in keeping with the Epsom electorate? Many people there have worked their butts off to pay to get qualifications, run businesses, pay taxes and pay off mortgages – but ACT says that is unfair to Millennials.

Okay. Most people have touched on housing, so how much do you think an affordable house should be?

Van Velden: Definitely a lot less than what it is now. I think a few years back it used to be said three times your income was an affordable house, and now it’s over 10 times. I look at people my age, and I don’t think we’re ever going to be actually affording a home.

Are huge reductions in house prices what is desired in the Epsom electorate? On The Nation Brooke van Velden pined for huge price reductions for “my generation”.

All right. Let’s bring Brooke into this part of the conversation. We were talking to Judge Becroft there about children, and I’m wondering, if people on sole-parent benefits should have their benefit cut after a certain amount of time or a certain amount of kids, where do you sit on that?

Van Velden: I’d like to focus more on social mobility, and I think what we need more—

But can you give us an answer to this question?

Van Velden: Um…

Should there be a time limit on the time that they can collect a solo parent’s benefit or should it be docked if they keep having kids?

Van Velden: I think so. We shouldn’t be trying to encourage people to continue a cycle of needing to be beneficiaries. But benefits shouldn’t be for everyone.

What do you think that filter-down effect of that is going to have on the children of those—?

Van Velden: For children we need to focus more on the education, which is why I talk about social mobility. If you’re coming from a poor family, it’s more important that we’re giving all of those kids the opportunity to actually make a start in their life that is going to lead them to a successful life. So giving them an opportunity and an education like charter schools.

But I suppose the counter argument to that is if they’re worried about whether there’s food on the table because the benefit’s been docked, that doesn’t help, does it?

Van Velden: No, but if you’re giving those children a good start to life, they can get themselves out of that poverty. -The Nation

Is the perspective that children can “get themselves out of that poverty” an education policy that people in Epsom would align themselves with?

David Seymour has said he would legalise cannabis but, in his view, public opinion was not in support of a full scale repeal of the law. The party doesn’t have an official policy but has called for informed debate, indicating a pro-reform stance. -Stuff

Is the legalisation of recreational drugs in keeping with the Epsom electorate?

Act’s sound-bites are getting close to “eugenics” (active euthanasia, abortion on demand, poor not to have children)

ACT says people who can’t afford children shouldn’t have them –Newshub

All of these things could be debated but it is time for ACT to stand on their own two feet and to win the Epsom electorate with these issues to the forefront and without the help of National – who surely must run a “two ticks National” campaign in Epsom.