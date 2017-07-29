Guest Post – Our crime statistics

New Zealand is not performing well in many of the stats involving young people and crime.

This is particularly true of Maori children. Here is an obvious answer that could make a significant difference.

Will union blind prejudice and ideology continue to stand in the way? Will we continue to play lip service to the concept that the children come first?

Consider the findings of these academic studies:

David Deming studied a school choice program in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, which created a lottery system for families’ first-choice schools. The study compared those students permitted to attend their first-choice school to those who lost the lottery and remained in their zoned public school. Deming found that high school students in first-choice schools were arrested 45 percent less on felony charges and 70 percent less for drug felonies. Additionally, students who chose their school had fewer unexcused absences and suspensions. Most importantly, reductions in felony arrests and prison terms persisted even after students were no longer enrolled in school, and the greatest improvements were seen in the highest risk students. Will Dobbie and Roland Fryer compared academic and criminal outcomes between students who won a charter school lottery against those who lost the lottery. The authors found that lottery winning students had higher math and reading scores, were 23 percent more likely to graduate on time, and 52 percent more likely to enrol in college. Female students were 59 percent less likely to report a teenage pregnancy, while male students had a 100 percent reduction in incarcerations. Corey DeAngelis and Patrick Wolf studied the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, a large-scale initiative involving one-quarter of all Milwaukee students. Participating students received vouchers to attend a private school of their choice. DeAngelis and Wolf compared these voucher students to their public-school peers, finding that incidences of felonies, misdemeanors, drug-related crimes, traffic-related crimes, thefts, and accusations were greatly reduced. Most notably, felonies dropped by 79 percent, drug crimes by 93 percent, and theft by 87 percent.

They are outstanding figures and substantiate other findings that children in a lower socio-economic situation do vastly better in schools where parents have choice.

In New Zealand that choice is charter schools, yet the unions and the Labour party want to see them abolished. Perhaps Chris Hipkins needs some remedial study.