Guest Post – Germany is going Green, right? Wrong!

Germany has developed a reputation as a green-energy superpower, but in many respects it isn’t. Of all the energy used in Germany in 2016,

34% came from oil,

23.6% from coal,

22.7% from natural gas,

7.3% from biomass,

6.9% from nuclear,

2.1% from wind power, and

1.2% from solar

More than 80% of its total energy consumption from fossil fuels. Less than 4% from wind and solar. Green supporters always quote capacity, never actual use. That’s why the renewable figures look so smart. They are only kidding themselves. However the spin continues. Green wash, socialist deception.

About 97% of the oil, 88% of the natural gas and 87% of the hard coal Germans consume are imported.

The Germans led the criticisms of Trump for withdrawing from the Paris Accord. They were on unsafe ground. Their emissions are worse than those in the US. What’s more the US are helping to make life easier for the German people.

Germans spent US$73.5 billion on imported oil in 2013, when Brent crude averaged $108 a barrel. Since then, the U.S. embrace of fracking has resulted in a surge of U.S. crude oil on the world market, causing global oil prices to fall to about $47 per barrel. Germans now pay $41.5 billion less per year for their oil imports, constituting an average savings of around US$1,107 for each of Germany’s 37.5 million households.

Ms. Merkel’s climate and energy policies have caused residential electricity prices in Germany to spike by more than 50% since 2006, costing the average German household about $380 more a year. The higher prices are largely due to a 10-fold increase in renewable-energy surcharges that guarantee returns for the wind and solar-power industries. These surcharges now make up 23% of German residential electric bills. Taxpayers pay $25 billion a year in subsidies to help hold electricity increases.

Small businesses are hardest hit. One bakery is facing a 300% increase in electricity bills over 6 years despite cutting back its outlets by a third. Larger businesses get offsetting subsidies.

The German people are paying far more for their household energy needs under Ms. Merkel, yet they have little to show for it. Since 2009, when Germany began to pursue renewables aggressively, annual CO 2 emissions are down a negligible 0.1%. They rose in 2015 and 2016 making their Paris Accord goal already unobtainable.

Meanwhile, the U.S. experienced year-over-year reductions in CO 2 emissions in 2015 and 2016, and CO 2 emissions have fallen a dramatic 14% since 2005. This has mostly been made possible by fracking—a practice ironically banned in Germany.

Mrs Merkel is guilty of throwing stones from inside her subsidised, glasshouse.

-Name withheld by request