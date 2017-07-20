Do New Zealand Sanitarium products have Halal certification?

We recently revealed that three large companies had stopped paying for Halal certification in Australia. Many of our readers were very happy with this news and some wanted to know if Sanitarium in New Zealand had also stopped paying for Halal certification since it had stopped paying in Australia.

I contacted Sanitarium New Zealand and received the following response via e-mail.

Sanitarium’s mission is to share with our community health and hope for a better life, offering everyone the opportunity to choose and enjoy healthy, tasty and convenient foods. In the production of Sanitarium foods we do not use meat-based ingredients or alcohol. This means our products are suitable for people choosing halal or kosher foods. We do not use and have never needed to use the Halal or Kosher certification symbols for our local Australian or New Zealand markets as it is unnecessary to do so. Sanitarium has previously obtained Halal certification in order to comply with the requirements of some of its more than 35 export countries around the world. However, Sanitarium does not currently hold either Halal or Kosher certification although it may choose to do so in the future depending on the requirements of our export markets. -Consumer Services

While it is good to know that Halal certification fees are not being paid in New Zealand right now I disagree with their stance that it wasn’t necessary to use Halal and Kosher certification symbols on local packaging when they were paying for Halal certification. Their statement seems to say that if the certification was paid in order to export their products overseas then it is unnecessary to inform local markets that their products have been certified.

I do not believe that Sanitarium is unaware that there is a growing backlash against Halal certification by consumers who resent paying more for a product in order to fund Islamic businesses and charities especially when there is evidence that some of this money ends up funding terrorism. In Australia, Kelloggs claimed that they didn’t stop the certification because of public pressure despite some serious anti-Halal campaigns that were being waged by both public lobby groups and politicians.

According to Australian Conservative Party politician Kirralie Smith, Cory Bernardi was the first politician to do something about halal certification in Australia. “He and MP George Christensen have consistently and effectively spoken out about the racket for years.”

Despite the denials that public pressure had anything to do with their decision, I think that Kellogg’s, Nestle’s and Sanitarium’s decision is a great step forward and hopefully other large companies will follow suit. Why pay money to certify a product that is inherently Kosher and Halal? It makes sense to simply state on both local and overseas packaging that the product does not use meat-based ingredients or alcohol.

Any Muslim country that refuses to purchase a product that clearly states that it has no meat-based ingredients or alcohol has an agenda. Demanding payment for certification of a product that is inherently Halal or Kosher without any changes needed to be made to it is clearly a rort and one that all companies should refuse to pay.

If they really want to use a Halal logo companies could always implement this humorous suggestion from Australia’s Imam Tawhidi.