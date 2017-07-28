Disgraced Salafist preacher Sheikh Dr Anwar Sahib hosted by Victoria University

Because of freedom of speech, Victoria University can host as a speaker whoever they like. This is a freedom we should support because otherwise, we cannot stand up to defend speakers we like when others try to shut them down. It is equally important that we counter hateful ideas and debate them.

We have written extensively in the past about Sheikh Dr Anwar Sahib. We exposed his videos and reported on him, in relation to Islamic State supporters in New Zealand. He is a Salafist preacher and said in the videos that Jews want to take over the world and that Jews are the enemy of Muslims. He also said that women shouldn’t dare leave the house without permission, that you are not a Muslim if you believe it’s OK to be a Christian or a Jew, and that Jews are the worst people on Earth.

As a result of our exposure his Mosque shut down their video channel for many months and various organisations and individuals were forced to publicly condemn him and his preaching.

Due to our coverage, other media picked up the story.

Despite this background, he was invited to speak at Victoria University this month. The topic of his speech given his controversial history is interesting. He is part of a Da’wah Training course on how to deliver Islam the right way.

Da’wah is how the ideas of Political Islam are spread which makes it more dangerous to the West than terrorism itself according to Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She says that “In focusing only on acts of violence,” “we’ve ignored the Islamist ideology underlying those acts.” She believes that we should be focussing on fighting a war of ideas against people like Sheikh Dr Anwar Sahib who spreads Islamist ideology inside our country.

Because of freedom of speech he is free to spread his poisonous ideas inside our universities not just inside his mosque. He is free to preach that women shouldn’t dare leave the house without permission, that you are not a Muslim if you believe it’s OK to be a Christian or a Jew, and that Jews are the worst people on Earth and the enemy of Muslims.

Sadly at Victoria University, not one person protested his speech and no one was invited to provide a contrary view to his Da’wah.

In contrast, when two Israeli speakers spoke at Victoria University there were angry protestors who wanted to silence them. Not because of what they were saying but because of who they were.

I shudder to think what Sheikh Dr Anwar Sahib thinks is the ” right way” to deliver Islam. Is anyone going to step up and fight this war of ideas? Da’wah is ideological warfare and at the moment Salafist preachers like Sheikh Dr Anwar Sahib are quietly storming our Universities and poisoning the minds of our young people with no one challenging their hateful ideas or protesting their presence.

The Islamic Women’s Council explicitly condemned Sahib’s comments in the videos that we exposed but FIANZ (The Federation of Islamic Associations of NZ Inc) only condemned hate speech in general terms. The Radio Live interview with the head of FIANZ at the time gave the impression that they didn’t consider Sahib’s words to be hateful at all.

FIANZ removed Sahib from his FIANZ position extremely reluctantly to stop the media coverage but they declined to publicly condemn both him and his words. It is this failure to condemn his hateful ideas that allows him to continue spreading them inside New Zealand’s secular institutions.