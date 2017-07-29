Hateful speech from Australian Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy crosses the line

Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy has upset people in the past with his gleeful comments about the millions of dollars he is raking in from the great Halal rort in Australia and the Islamification of Australia.

We have written about Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy before:

This time his words have crossed the line and are incitement and hate speech.

If a non-Muslim man or woman had said what Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy said he or she would be condemned by the Media and would be facing charges and their social media accounts would be closed down. Unfortunately powerful Muslim men like Mohamed El-Mouelhy are allowed to get away with murder or in this case inciting the suicide of white men. His racism and incitement are blatant and yet he remains in charge of Halal certification in Australia raking in the millions from the White men whose wives he wants Muslim men to fertilise and whose lives he wants to end.

…Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy said Australian women would “need us to fertilise them and keep them surrounded by Muslim babies.” He also suggests Australia’s white race could become extinct within the next 40 years if the country is left to “bigots”, who he suggested should “commit suicide”. Mr El-Mouelhy made the controversial comments in a social media post to his Facebook account which read; “Your men are a dying breed, Australian women need us to fertilise them and keep them surrounded by Muslim babies while beer swilling, cigarette smoking, drug injecting can only dream of what Muslim men are capable of.” “Muslims have a duty to make your women happy. “Because you are declining, better go choose a plot for yourself at your local cemetery. “If you can’t afford it, commit suicide. It is a cheaper alternative for bigots.” His comments followed the release of research by Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine in Jerusalem, which revealed a frightening decline in male fertility for Western men in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe. However, the study did not explore reasons for the decline but suggests smoking, drinks and poor lifestyle choices could have something to do with it… -tenplay

If I posted a facebook post like El-Mouelhys it would be brought to the attention of Susan Devoy and Facebook would ban me. To put what he said in perspective so you can see just how bad it is let’s reverse the situation.

Many Muslim families suffer genetic defects from inbreeding due to cousin marriage so let’s use that as the equivalent to the male fertility research that Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy was referring to in his facebook comments that crossed the line.

..Australian woman Ima Whitey said Muslim women “need non-Muslim men to fertilise them and keep them surrounded by genetically balanced non- Muslim babies.” She also suggested that Australian Muslims could become extinct within the next 40 years if the country is left to “camel jockeys ”, who she suggested should “commit suicide”. Ms Whitey made the controversial comments in a social media post to her Facebook account which read; “Your men are a dying breed, Australian Muslim women need non-Muslim men to fertilise them and keep them surrounded by non-Muslim babies while camel urine swilling, hookah smoking and goat loving Muslim men can only dream of what non-Muslim men are capable of.” “Non-Muslim men have a duty to make your Muslim women happy.” “Because you are declining, better go choose a plot for yourself at your local cemetery. “If you can’t afford it, commit suicide. It is a cheaper alternative for camel jockeys.” -( fake version of what Halal boss Mohamed El-Mouelhy actually said but with Muslims not White Australian males as the victims of the incitement)

