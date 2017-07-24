Hey Bill, what’s the point of doing something when it doesn’t fix anything?

Home buyers will pay higher rates and water bills under a new $600 million scheme to address Auckland’s housing crisis.

The Government today announced a new investment vehicle to bring forward construction of 23,300 new homes in the north and south of the city.

Prime Minister Bill English launched Crown Infrastructure Partners with $600m to fund transport and water infrastructure for big new housing developments which cash-strapped councils like Auckland Council cannot afford.

“This is the result of a lot of hard work by councils and central government in how to manage growth on a scale we haven’t had to before [with] a new type of financing vehicle,” English said.

The Government and private investors will recoup their investment by charging new residents a special targeted rate and higher water bills over a 20 to 30-year period.