Hey National when do we get our anti-terrorism bollards?

Our government refuses to do anything to protect New Zealanders from the dangers of incompatible Immigration. Instead of closing the gate before the horse bolts they prefer to wait until it bolts and then monitor the horse until it starts kicking people in the head. Then like in Australia they will put up some horse fences in areas where the horse is most likely to go for a gallop.

The Australian government have failed to protect Australians and people are already talking about the inevitability of further attacks. In Japan they have no terrorist attacks because they are not ashamed to deny incompatible cultures entry to their country. New Zealand could be as safe as Japan if only we could elect a government with the will to protect our values and our culture.

Stephen Rice and Charlie Warren have seen enough to know the new bollards in the city are a sad but sensible precaution. The City of Perth has placed 23 permanent stainless steel bollards at both ends of the Murray and Hay Street malls. …Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide have also introduced barricades after a spate of terror attacks using vehicles.

Mr Rice, 66, and Mr Warren, 68, grew up near London and moved to Australia decades ago. They have been angered by recent events in England. Surveying the dense crowds in the Murray Street mall, Mr Rice said the bollards were a smart move. “There are a lot of people down here now and if they were to drive a car through there, it would be carnage,” he said. He believed some form of attempted attack in Perth was inevitable. Mr Warren, who was visiting from NSW, said the bollards were a sad reflection of the times. “The thing is, it’s not going to be our worry — it’s going to be our grandkids’ worry,” he said. -thewest.com.au

What is a sadder reflection of the times is our government’s apathy and complete lack of will to do anything to protect us all. New Zealand can avoid this future if it stops doing what all the other Western governments have done. There is no need to sail blindfolded into this world of bollards and terror. It can be avoided and Japan is the proof of that. Allowing this kind of thing to happen is no less than treason when it is completely preventable.

In Britain which is 15 years further down the terror hole than Australia they are already promoting terrorist ” safety videos.” If our government continues to do nothing we can expect both bollards and videos like this one to be part of our future.