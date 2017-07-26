Hey National, how loud do we have to scream before you’ll listen?

…are we seeing signs of arrogance in the National Party? I’m worried they’ve stopped listening, can’t hear us for the sound of their own voices. The country has a raft of big issues voters are very concerned about. Are National’s key players aware of this creeping arrogance? Or has everyone caught it?
Sure, a Prime Minister who uses tinned spaghetti on a pizza sounds endearingly rustic – or gauche. His female deputy leader was once on a single parent benefit; so she should be good at connecting with ordinary folk. But are either of them connecting?
Have government ministers put up thicker walls to insulate themselves from the sound and fury of disgruntled voters demanding change? If National stays with eyes on the polls, they’d better prepare for new job…
There is such a thing as poll lag. People become unhappy well before this shows in the polls. It’s because most voters have a sense of fair play: they tell you that you have a problem and are waiting for you to fix it. In the absence of this, they finally shift their support elsewhere.
Key used to constantly poll the electorate to see which way the wind was blowing. He feared the voter.
– Alan Duff, NZ Herald
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.