Hey National, how loud do we have to scream before you’ll listen?

…are we seeing signs of arrogance in the National Party? I’m worried they’ve stopped listening, can’t hear us for the sound of their own voices. The country has a raft of big issues voters are very concerned about. Are National’s key players aware of this creeping arrogance? Or has everyone caught it?

Sure, a Prime Minister who uses tinned spaghetti on a pizza sounds endearingly rustic – or gauche. His female deputy leader was once on a single parent benefit; so she should be good at connecting with ordinary folk. But are either of them connecting?

Have government ministers put up thicker walls to insulate themselves from the sound and fury of disgruntled voters demanding change? If National stays with eyes on the polls, they’d better prepare for new job…