Shared threat leads to historic meeting between Israel and the V4

There has been a power shift in the relationship between Israel and four Central European nations, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. It is the beginning of a powerful block of countries united in opposition to the evils of mass migration. While previously hostile to and critical of Israel the shared threat has brought the countries closer.

An historic meeting was held in Budapest today, July 19, 2017. It was the culmination of a two-day state visit to Hungary by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first such visit by a sitting Israeli prime minister. …This summit represents a sea change in relations between Israel and the European Union. The V4 countries are breaking away from customary the anti-Israel politics as usually practiced by Brussels. The V4 and Israel have interests in common. Unlike their neighbors to the west of the Iron Curtain, they have no intention of allowing mass Muslim immigration to destroy their countries, which is what has happened to Britain, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Sweden. This is a vote of no-confidence in NATO by both Israel and the V4… Mr. Orbán is looking for new security arrangements… Which is what the V4 will gain from an alliance with Israel. -gatesofvienna

Viktor Orbán said that Netanyahu suggested that they setup a shared work group to combat terrorism and they agreed. They also agreed to set up another working group to facilitate technological cooperation and accepted an invitation to visit Israel. He said that they “considered it a great honour.” He said that they all share Israel’s point of view that the “defense of the external borders of every state has key importance for the safety of that nation.” He said that they all agreed that defending external borders is vitally important and that ” free flow of people without any control and checks, increases the risk of terror.”

He also criticised the European Union saying its relationship with Israel needed to be improved. He said that they should value Israel and appreciate the efforts they make for stability in the region which protects Europe as well as Israel from “new waves of migrant invasion.”

I have said in previous articles that we need to have a strong relationship with Israel as no other country on earth has their expertise and experience dealing with terrorism. They have hostile countries on all their borders and despite being a tiny country have defended themselves from all comers. Open borders have been a disaster for Europe and becoming an ally of Israel is a very smart move.